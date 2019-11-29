I Believe Celtic Can Do It – Lazio Coach Banking On Bhoys’ Quality

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is hopeful Celtic will do his side a favour by beating CFR Cluj away from home on the final matchday of the Europa League group stage.



The Serie A giants kept their hopes of progressing in the competition alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Romanians Cluj at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night.













But Lazio’s fate is out of their hands, as even if they beat Rennes away from home in the final game, if Cluj avoid defeat at home to Celtic on the final matchday, the Romanians will go through.



Inzaghi is optimistic about his side’s chances of reaching the last 32 and is hopeful that the Celtic that turned up in Rome and beat Lazio this season will again be visible against Cluj on the final matchday.





He also insisted that it is important that Lazio focus on beating Rennes first before looking for a favour from Celtic.







Asked about his side’s chances of reaching the last 32, Inzaghi said in a press conference: “We have more chances than yesterday.



“We saw Celtic at the Olimpico and I believe they can do it in Romania, as well as we have to in France.





“We want to play well against Rennes first and then we will see what happens in Romania.”



Celtic did beat Cluj at home earlier in the season in the Europa League and Bhoys boss Neil Lennon is keen for his side's momentum in Europe to continue to build.

