26 October 2019

06 August 2019

29/11/2019 - 09:50 GMT

I Feel This From Newcastle United Fans – Magpies Summer Signing

 




Allan Saint-Maximin believes the Newcastle United supporters are more appreciative of flair players and he feels their anticipation when he is on the ball.

Newcastle splashed out big money to sign the winger from Nice last summer, but he is yet to make a major impact on the pitch for the Magpies.  


 



Steve Bruce has been confident that the 22-year-old will eventually come good once he settles down in England, but he has registered just one assist in nine Premier League games.

But the winger is not feeling the heat from the supporters yet and he believes that the Newcastle fans are much more patient and appreciative with flair players, which he often feels on the pitch.
 


“The supporters are excited because they see what I can do”, Saint-Maximin told The Times.



“They like players dribbling, running, doing things. I feel the roar when I have the ball. I feel like, ‘OK, you’re all in my hand, I have you.’ This gives me power.”

He is yet to score his first goal for the club but the Frenchman is not losing sleep and believes it will come soon.
 


Saint-Maximin insisted that he only looks to enjoy his football whenever he is on the pitch.

“Yes, I hope a goal will come quick, but I never stress in a game.

“When I’m on the pitch I think about nothing. I am here now, this is my dream, you must always enjoy where you are.”   
 