It Is A Myth – Rangers Coach Hits Back At Criticism

Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has described the idea that the Gers play with three defensive midfielders as a myth and stressed that the midfielders are contributing goals for the team.



Beale, who arrived at Ibrox as part of Steven Gerrard's backroom staff last year, has admitted that he is aware of the suggestion that Rangers play with three holding midfielders and set up defensively in the middle of the park.













However, the Gers first team coach firmly believes that the allegation is a mere myth and pointed out that the likes of Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara have contributed goals for the team from midfield.



The former Liverpool Under-23s manager revealed that Rangers particularly monitor their midfield players in order to make sure that their game is progressive.





Beale conceded that 27-year-old Jack's general positioning is deeper than it used to be, but feels that enables him to be involved in the side's attacks.







"I think that Ryan Jack is playing deeper than what he has ever played in terms of his general positioning", Beale said on Rangers TV.



"But that enables him to face forward and then come forward from that position. So I think he's getting his shoulders open, he's passing forward, he's arriving forward.





"I think it is a big myth that we play three holding midfielders because Ryan Jack, Kamara and Davo [Davis] they have all scored in the last five or six games – quite important goals.



"So we monitor them.



"We have our own in-house monitoring system on our midfield to make sure they are passing forward, not sideways [or] backwards.



"It's competitive but, I think, at the moment I read the same media as everybody else and I see some of the stuff the fans say."



Rangers' midfielders have been involved in a total of 26 goals this season.

