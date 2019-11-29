Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa Prepared To Trust Young Goalkeeper If Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are open to bringing in goalkeeping cover in January if Kiko Casilla is issued with a lengthy ban, but head coach Marcelo Bielsa is prepared to put his faith in youngster Illan Meslier.



The Whites signed the 19-year-old goalkeeper last summer and he has been the designated number 2 to Casilla this season at Elland Road.













The former Real Madrid goalkeeper is at risk of getting a lengthy ban for racially abusing Charlton Athletic’s Jonathan Leko at the Valley in September.



Leeds are claimed to be considering bringing in goalkeeping cover in January should Casilla eventually face a lengthy spell off the pitch.





But according to The Athletic, the Leeds head coach is prepared to trust the young French goalkeeper to step up in the absence of the Spaniard.







Meslier is a highly rated goalkeeping talent in France and made 30 senior appearances for Lorient before he moved to Leeds on loan last summer.



He is yet lace up the boots for Leeds in a senior game this season, but Bielsa believes he is good enough to take up the position between the sticks if Casilla gets the lengthy ban.





Leeds could still look for a goalkeeper in January but for the moment, Bielsa wants to trust the young French shot-stopper.

