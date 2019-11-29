Leeds United Keen On Liverpool Talent But Reds Demands Means Deal Unlikely

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are keen on a loan move for 19-year-old striker Rhian Brewster, but Liverpool want guaranteed first-team football for the highly rated talent before agreeing a deal, meaning the Reds prefer other options.



The Whites are unlikely to make any big moves during the January transfer window and are more interested in spending their money next summer.













But there are question marks over the future of several players, with suggestions that Eddie Nketiah could return to Arsenal during the winter window.



Leeds want to keep hold of Nketiah, but it has been claimed that they are drawing up a list of players they could pursue if the 20-year-old departs.





And according to The Athletic, Liverpool’s teenage forward Brewster is one of the players the Leeds hierarchy are keen on.







The England Under-21 international has featured just twice in the senior team this season and Liverpool are open to listening to loan offers for him in January.



But it has been claimed the Reds want cast-iron guarantees of regular first-team football before they agree to loan out the youngster, something which means Leeds are likely out of the race, and has the European champions preferring other options.





Marcelo Bielsa has not moved away from starting Patrick Bamford regularly and Leeds are not in a position to offer such guarantees.



Nketiah recently returned to training following an injury layoff and is expected to feature for Leeds Under-23s before returning to the first-team.

