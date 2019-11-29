XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/11/2019 - 10:06 GMT

Leeds United Keen On Liverpool Talent But Reds Demands Means Deal Unlikely

 




Leeds United are keen on a loan move for 19-year-old striker Rhian Brewster, but Liverpool want guaranteed first-team football for the highly rated talent before agreeing a deal, meaning the Reds prefer other options.

The Whites are unlikely to make any big moves during the January transfer window and are more interested in spending their money next summer.  


 



But there are question marks over the future of several players, with suggestions that Eddie Nketiah could return to Arsenal during the winter window.

Leeds want to keep hold of Nketiah, but it has been claimed that they are drawing up a list of players they could pursue if the 20-year-old departs.
 


And according to The Athletic, Liverpool’s teenage forward Brewster is one of the players the Leeds hierarchy are keen on.



The England Under-21 international has featured just twice in the senior team this season and Liverpool are open to listening to loan offers for him in January.

But it has been claimed the Reds want cast-iron guarantees of regular first-team football before they agree to loan out the youngster, something which means Leeds are likely out of the race, and has the European champions preferring other options.
 


Marcelo Bielsa has not moved away from starting Patrick Bamford regularly and Leeds are not in a position to offer such guarantees.

Nketiah recently returned to training following an injury layoff and is expected to feature for Leeds Under-23s before returning to the first-team.   
 