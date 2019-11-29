Leeds United Loan Star Hasn’t Given Parent Club Recall Signal Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Nketiah has not provided any indication to Arsenal that he wants to get away from Leeds United in January, it has been claimed.



The 20-year-old striker has returned to training following recuperating from an injury and is set to feature for Leeds Under-23s before entering the first team picture again













Nketiah is yet to make a league start for Leeds, despite impressing in cup games, and making an impact in the Championship while coming on from the bench.



There are suggestions that Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to continue to trust Patrick Bamford could push Nketiah to consider cutting short his loan stint at Leeds.





But according to The Athletic, the striker has not indicated to the Gunners that he is willing to leave Leeds in January.







However, his minutes are a long way short of the quota needed to deny Arsenal the right to recall him if they wanted to during the winter window.



Arsenal have remained patient with Leeds, but they do not think that Nketiah has been playing enough at Elland Road.





Bristol City, who lost out on Nketiah to Leeds, are willing to make another loan offer if the striker returns to London in January.

