Leeds United Set To Lose Loan Star Barring Significant Attitude Shift

Tottenham Hotspur are set to cut short Jack Clarke’s loan spell at Leeds United in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.



He has played just 19 minutes of football in the Championship since Leeds signed him back on loan from Tottenham following his sale in the summer.













The teenage winger has struggled to convince Marcelo Bielsa to give him more opportunities and the EFL’s rules on the number of loan players allowed to feature in a matchday squad have also not helped his cause.



The Leeds boss has praised the winger’s levels in training, but his work at Thorp Arch has not translated into him getting more minutes thus far this season.





And according to The Athletic, unless there is a significant shift in attitudes over the next few weeks, Tottenham will short his loan at Leeds in January.







Clarke is set to return to his parent club during the winter window, where he will join Jose Mourinho’s first-team squad.



The winger is also claimed to be interested in knowing what plans the new Tottenham manager could have for him.





The teenagre was one of the shining lights of Leeds’ season last year but has been a peripheral figure at Elland Road this time around.

