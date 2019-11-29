XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/11/2019 - 09:57 GMT

Leeds United Set To Lose Loan Star Barring Significant Attitude Shift

 




Tottenham Hotspur are set to cut short Jack Clarke’s loan spell at Leeds United in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

He has played just 19 minutes of football in the Championship since Leeds signed him back on loan from Tottenham following his sale in the summer.  


 



The teenage winger has struggled to convince Marcelo Bielsa to give him more opportunities and the EFL’s rules on the number of loan players allowed to feature in a matchday squad have also not helped his cause.

The Leeds boss has praised the winger’s levels in training, but his work at Thorp Arch has not translated into him getting more minutes thus far this season.
 


And according to The Athletic, unless there is a significant shift in attitudes over the next few weeks, Tottenham will short his loan at Leeds in January.



Clarke is set to return to his parent club during the winter window, where he will join Jose Mourinho’s first-team squad.

The winger is also claimed to be interested in knowing what plans the new Tottenham manager could have for him.
 


The teenagre was one of the shining lights of Leeds’ season last year but has been a peripheral figure at Elland Road this time around.   
 