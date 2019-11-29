Let’s Show Middlesbrough Who’s The Boss – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United wing-back Ezgjan Alioski expects the Whites to face a tough challenge from Middlesbrough this weekend, but has urged his team to show Boro who the boss is.



Following two consecutive away wins, Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds return to Elland Road to host Middlesbrough in their 19th Championship game of the season on Saturday.













Although Boro currently sit 20th in the league table and have won only one of their last 11 games, Alioski has warned the Whites against the threats of Jonathan Woodgate's side.



The Macedonian recalled how Middlesbrough held Leeds to draws in both their league games last season, before describing them as a dangerous and physical team.





However, Alioski, who is excited to return to Elland Road, feels Leeds are high on confidence, having won four consecutive games, and wants to show who is the boss on Saturday.







"For us, of course, after two away games, feels like a long time to come home now", Alioski said on LUTV.



"And especially, the fans – they are going to be waiting for us after big wins that we did.





"Then it is Middlesbrough. Even if they are now in the bottom [half of the table], it will not be easy because they are a really good team.



"We know from last year, [it was not easy against them] away or home. Dangerous team, physically strong.



"They know Leeds United are strong. Everybody wants to always play well against Leeds.



"We have a home game. We want to show who is the boss at home and with this confidence that we have, with four wins in-a-row, we only need to play how we did [in the past games]."



Unbeaten in their last seven games, Leeds will be hopeful of keeping the momentum going when they return to Elland Road this weekend.

