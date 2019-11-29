XRegister
26 October 2019

29/11/2019 - 16:36 GMT

No Point – Jose Mourinho Not Willing To Be Drawn On Arsenal Job Question

 




Jose Mourinho is not willing to be drawn on whether he would have taken over at Arsenal if he had not been appointed Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Arsenal sacked Unai Emery on Friday and are now in search of a new manager, with Freddie Ljungberg taking charge of the club on an interim basis.  


 



When Mourinho was still out of work, he was heavily linked with replacing Emery, as the Spaniard came under increasing pressure at the Emirates Stadium.

As Arsenal continued with Emery, Tottenham opted to sack Mauricio Pochettino and acted quickly to bring Mourinho in.
 


The new Tottenham boss is not keen to be drawn on whether he would have taken over at Arsenal and insists that he is so happy with his job at Spurs that he would not quit the role for any club.



Mourinho said in a press conference when asked he would have taken the Arsenal job: "There is no point, it didn't happen.

“It happened now. I am so happy here that I couldn't even think of the possibility of joining another club.
 


“You could point any club in the world in front of me and I would not join."

Mourinho is not scheduled to come up against Arsenal until April when the next north London derby is set to take place.   
 