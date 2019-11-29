No Regrets For Former Arsenal Youngster After Hamburg Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal academy starlet Xavier Amaechi has insisted that he is prepared to remain patient in order to make it at German giants Hamburg.



The England youth international packed his bags at Arsenal and moved to Germany with second-tier side Hamburg for a fee of around €2.5m.













Amaechi made a bet on playing more senior football at Hamburg than Arsenal this season and decided to change his environment.



But things have not gone according to plan for the Englishman in Germany thus far and he has made just one appearance from the bench in the league this season.





The 18-year-old has conceded not playing regular football is difficult, but he is willing to remain patient and work hard to convince coach Dieter Hecking about his abilities.







He told German daily Bild: “I am very patient.



“Of course I want to play. Of course, when I am not on the pitch it makes me sad.





“But I am trying to impress the coach in training.”



Amaechi has no regrets over leaving Arsenal last summer and said: “I would immediately sign a contract with Hamburg again.”



The winger has represented England at youth level and was a regular in Arsenal's academy sides before he moved to Germany.

