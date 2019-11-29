XRegister
X
26 October 2019

29/11/2019 - 10:26 GMT

Official: Arsenal Sack Unai Emery

 




Arsenal have announced their decision to part ways with manager Unai Emery and his first-team coaching staff.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday was the last straw as the Gunners decided to sack the Spaniard.  


 



The game was played in front of a half-empty Emirates Stadium and extended Arsenal's winless run to seven games in all competitions.

Arsenal had been insistent that they would back the manager despite growing unrest amongst the fans about the team’s declining performances and results.
 


In a statement released on the club’s website, Josh Kroenke said: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand.



“We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

Emery was chosen as the hand-picked successor to Arsene Wenger following a thorough process that saw Arsenal interview seven people, including Massimiliano Allegri.
 


But Arsenal’s performances slumped towards the end of last season and continued into the new campaign.

First-team coach Freddie Ljungberg has taken the reins of the squad on an interim basis.   
 