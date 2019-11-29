Patience Will Be Key Against Middlesbrough – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has warned the Whites against the threats posed by their upcoming league opponents Middlesbrough and stressed the importance of being patient during the game.



The Peacocks will be looking to extend their winning streak to five matches when they host Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday.













Boro, being managed by former Leeds star Jonathan Woodgate, have been struggling this season and see themselves sitting 20th in the league, having won just three of their 18 games so far.



Dorigo expressed his sympathy for Middlesbrough and hopes they do well, but admitted that he does not want to see them succeed against Leeds on Saturday.





The 53-year-old, who believes the Boro play tough and physical football, is wary of the threat posed by Leeds' weekend opponents and has urged Marcelo Bielsa's men to be patient against them.







"It's tough to see for those guys", Dorigo explained on LUTV.



"I'd like them to do well but, unfortunately, not Saturday.





"The way they have been playing the last few seasons – I think they have been a hard watch, I have to say, they are tough, dogged, but they are not an expansive side.



"So, no doubt, it will be a very tough game. Patience will be key again."



Leeds will be looking to grab another three points as they aim to press the accelerator at a crucial point of the season.

