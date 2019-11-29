XRegister
26 October 2019

29/11/2019 - 13:51 GMT

Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Comments On Approaching January Transfer Window

 




Steven Gerrard has indicated that Rangers are likely to have a quiet January transfer window, but insisted that they will sign the right player if he becomes available.

The Rangers boss spent last summer and that has been bearing fruit with the club engaged in a tight battle with Celtic for the league title.  


 



The Glasgow giants are also well-placed to progress to the next round of the Europa League with just one game left to play in the group stage.

There have been call for Rangers to splash out again in January in order to help Gerrard get that extra push needed to compete on all fronts in the second half of the season.
 


But Gerrard indicated that he is not expecting any major new signings during the winter transfer window.



He did stress if the right player becomes available for the right price, the club will try to do some business.

Gerrard said in a press conference: “We are on the same page with the chairman and the board with where the squad is at.
 


“I don't think there will be much change in terms of incomings in January.

“Of course, if the right player becomes available we would be interested.”

Gerrard has already ruled out selling star striker Alfredo Morelos in January, but Rangers could still be tested by big money bids for the player.   
 