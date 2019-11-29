These Two Will Challenge Until End – Former Leeds United Star On Whites’ Promotion Rivals

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes both Fulham and West Brom will provide the main competition in the Championship for the Whites this season.



The 53-year-old, who plied his trade for the Whites between 1991 and 1997, believes the ongoing league campaign is crazy and has stressed that several teams are still in contention in the automatic promotion race.













However, Dorigo feels some gaps are forming in the table and aside for Leeds, both Fulham and West Brom are looking like serious contenders.



The former White, who is already aware of the threats posed by Fulham in attack, believes the Cottagers are adding consistency to their strong displays going forward.





Dorigo also heaped praise on table-toppers West Brom for the quality they possess, before asserting that he expects the sides to compete for the crown.







"We are seeing, finally, some gaps", Dorigo said on LUTV.



"I mean, this season has been crazy and so many teams still are within a chance, absolutely, but there are bits of daylight here and there.





"It's funny, Fulham, we talked about right at the start of the season, about having firepower.



"Now, we are seeing a bit more consistency added to that firepower. So they will be there.



"West Brom, of course, we know about them. They are looking good.



"Yes, I think those three teams suddenly drifting to the top. There will be others nearing, but I do expect those three to be challenging in the end."



West Brom currently have 39 points from their 18 games, while Leeds are just two points behind. Fulham, on the other hand, have 32 points to their name.

