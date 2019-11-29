They Are Gaining Massively – Rangers Coach Sees Big Positive From Away Days

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale believes that the youngsters in the Gers squad are gaining a lot from playing and doing well in away games.



All three of the Light Blues' last three games across all competitions have been away from home and they have emerged victorious in two of them, while drawing their third.













Expressing his joy at how Rangers have been doing in their away games this season, Beale pointed out that the club have a strong away record both in domestic competitions, as well as Europe, which has seen them lose just once.



The first team coach believes that away nights are playing a massive role in the development of the young players in the Gers squad, who he feels are hungry to win silverware.





Beale is confident that winning trophies will take the young players in the Rangers team to the next level and is hopeful that the side can do so this season.







"I think, at the moment, we are in a batch of away games", Beale told Rangers TV.



"So we are quite enjoying going into other people's stadiums and doing well. And it's like a mentality thing.





"I think our away form in Europe has always been good. Our away form domestically, for a number of months now, has been strong.



"I just think we have got a young and hungry group. There are not many players in our group that have won anything.



"So hopefully we can keep doing well in these big stages and get some silverware this season – and hopefully a league title this season. That will kick these young players on to another level.



"We have a group of players below that – like your Kai Kennedys and your Nathan Pattersons, Josh McPakes, Lewis Mayos, [Jamie] Barjonas and they are the next batch to come on.



"But the group in front of it – the 22-year-olds, the 23-year-olds, Ryan Kent, [Joe] Aribo, [Nikola] Katic, [George] Edmundson, [Alfredo] Morelos, Jordan Jones, these young players, Brandon Barker – they've got so much talent and they are gaining experience massively from these nights.



"If they can go on and have good experiences and win something it will take them to the next level."



Rangers will have their first shot at winning a trophy under the management of Steven Gerrard when they face Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final next month.

