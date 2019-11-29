This Is Reason Brendan Rodgers Could Accept Arsenal Job – Steve Nicol

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes the only thing that could push Brendan Rodgers into accepting the Arsenal job is his ego.



The Gunners are now searching for a new manager after sacking Unai Emery and have regularly been listed as admirers of Rodgers, now in charge at Leicester City.













Rodgers quit Celtic mid-season last term to answer the call at Leicester and has already impressed at the King Power Stadium.



The former Liverpool manager has propelled the Foxes to becoming serious contenders to finish in the top four this season with superb football on the pitch.





Nicol, who watched Rodgers' time at Liverpool unfold, feels the Northern Irishman should not leave Leicester as the club have a massive potential to grow into something significant.







But he believes the Northern Irishman’s ego might compel him to accept an offer from Arsenal, who are one of the traditional big clubs in England.



Nicol said on ESPN FC when asked whether Rodgers should say yes to Arsenal: “The thing is, Brendan has got an ego.





“If I am him, I wouldn’t do it because the potential he has at Leicester right now [is big], and Leicester have got money.



“At Arsenal, it is a big job.



"I think the only way he takes that if offered is because of his ego."



Leicester are second in the league table and are eleven points better off than Arsenal.

