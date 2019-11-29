West Ham Monitoring Situation of Interim Arsenal Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are monitoring Freddie Ljungberg’s situation at Arsenal as they are eyeing the Swede as a potential replacement for Manuel Pellegrini, according to the Guardian.



Ljungberg has taken charge of the Arsenal squad on an interim basis after the club sacked Unai Emery today.













The Swede will be in the dugout as interim manager for Arsenal at Norwich City on Sunday as the club look to identify a full-time replacement for Emery.



The former Gunner could be keen on the Arsenal job on a full-time basis, but he could have another option to take over at another Premier League side.





West Ham are keeping close tabs on the Swede as a potential replacement for Pellegrini.







Pellegrini's West Ham are without a win since September and have lost their last three games, which has sent them tumbling down to 17th in the Premier League table.



The Hammers are keen to honour their contract with the Chilean, but things could change soon for the worse for him with West Ham playing Chelsea and Wolves away from home next.





Pellegrini has spent heavily over the last two summer windows but results on the pitch this season have been deteriorating this season.

