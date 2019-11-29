West Ham United Keen To Honour Manuel Pellegrini Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have indicated that they do not want to sack manager Manuel Pellegrini amidst fresh speculation over his future at the club, according to the BBC.



The Hammers are languishing in 17th in the league table, just above the relegation zone, and are without a Premier League win since September.













Successive defeats to Newcastle, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur have piled the pressure on Pellegrini, who has spent heavily over the last two summer windows.



It has been claimed in some quarters that Pellegrini has been given the next two league games to turn West Ham’s fortunes around or see the axe fall on his time at the London Stadium.





But West Ham are intent on honouring their contract with the former Manchester City manager and are not keen to sack him just yet.







But a run of five defeats in the last six games is not helping the manager’s cause and Pellegrini will need a turnaround soon.



West Ham have two away trips lined up, to Chelsea and Wolves, next in the league as they continue to search for a first win since September.





It remains to be seen whether the Hammers change their view on Pellegrini if West Ham return empty-handed from both games.

