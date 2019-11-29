We’ve Shown We Can Compete With Clubs With Bigger Budgets – Rangers Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale believes the Gers have successfully stood up against teams that have bigger budgets and big expectations in the Europa League.



Following their 2-2 draw against Feyenoord at De Kuip on Thursday, the Scottish Premiership side now sit on top of their Europa League group with eight points.













Dutch Eredivise side Feyenoord and Portuguese Primeira Liga club FC Porto are two clubs placed in Rangers' group and they have won two and drawn two of their games against the two Europa League rivals.



Looking back at the Gers performances against the two sides, Beale feels they did not look out of place going up against those who have bigger budgets.





The first team coach also lauded the talent and unity in the Rangers squad before urging the fans to stick with the team because he believes the players are doing their best.







"I would just like to say to them [fans] stay with these boys because they are rotating a lot, we are winning a lot of games, we are coming up against teams with bigger budgets and bigger expectations, like Feyenoord and Porto, and we are showing that we have more than enough talent as a group", Beale told Rangers TV.



"As a group – we don't need to worry about the individuals – we are showing more than enough talent and togetherness to play against these teams and they are proper real, real teams.





"So there's no need to criticise the players, just get behind them because they are doing everything they can.



"Whether it is [Joe] Aribo playing and [Glen] Kamara or whether it is [Scott] Arfield and [Ryan] Jack and [Steven] Davis or if it is [Sheyi] Ojo or [Jordan] Jones or [Brandon] Barker – whoever it is – if it is [Jermain] Defoe, [Alfredo] Morelos, just get behind them because I think this group is in a really good way and hopefully this month we'll confirm that for everybody."



Having played three consecutive away games, Rangers will now return to Ibrox to host Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

