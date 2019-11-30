Arsenal Legend Floats Gunners Giving Patrick Vieira Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Lee Dixon believes the Gunners should appoint Patrick Vieira as their new manager and allow him time to conduct a cultural reset at the Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners are on the lookout for a new manager after they sacked Unai Emery on Friday morning following a run of seven games without a win in all competitions.













Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti and former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri have all been linked with the Arsenal job.



Arsenal legend and Nice coach Vieira has also been mentioned as an option and Dixon believes the former club captain would be the ideal appointment for the Gunners.





He feels the Frenchman should be brought in and given enough time to conduct a complete root and branch reset of the culture behind the scenes at Arsenal.







The former defender feels Vieira gets what Arsenal are about and will be a good leader of a new project for the club.



Dixon said on Premier League TV: “I can’t get this out of my head.





“I want the club to go, right it will take three or four years, Patrick Vieira, bringing people and make it old Arsenal.



“The club is close to my heart and I want the ‘Arsenal’ to still be part of the manager and I think he is perfect for that.



“The experience of not being a manager at that level could be a gamble, but if I was the owner, I’d be willing to put three or four years, gamble on Patrick Vieira and go doesn’t matter where you finish in the next two years and off you go.



“Be the Arsenal because they are a special club.”



Vieira was interviewed by Arsenal as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger last year before Emery was appointed.

