Arsenal Linked Mauricio Pochettino Pops Onto Barcelona’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with being of interest to Arsenal, has emerged as a strong contender to replace Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona at the end of the season.



Pochettino received his P45 last week at Tottenham Hotspur, but is likely to have his pick of some of the biggest jobs in world football in the coming months.













Manchester United have continued to be linked with him and could approach the Argentine if the club want to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



However, more immediately Pochettino has been linked with the now vacant managerial post at Arsenal, with the Gunners reportedly ready to consider him for the role.





Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the Argentine has also popped up on Barcelona’s radar.







Pochettino has allies inside Barcelona’s technical team and it has been suggested the odds are currently pointing towards him taking over at the Camp Nou at the end of the season.



Valverde is out of contract at the end of the term and could well leave the club.





Pochettino has said previously that he would not consider an offer from Barcelona given his past relationship with their Catalan rivals Espanyol.



It remains to be seen what the Argentine decides to do, with a potential switch to Arsenal also something which would be controversial given his prior role at Tottenham.

