Arsenal Supremo Must Make Manager Call Based On Strategy – Gunners Legend

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon believes the next managerial appointment has to be based on what Stan Kroenke wants from the club and whether he wants a quick-fix or a long term project.



Unai Emery was shown the door at Arsenal on Friday morning after a run of seven games without a win and the club are now on the lookout for a new manager.













Freddie Ljungberg is in charge of the side on an interim basis and Arsenal are ready to take their time over a permanent appointment, as they seek to get it right.



Dixon is not sure what kind of manager Arsenal should have and feels it is up to club owner Kroenke to take a call on what he wants from the next man in charge of the squad.





He believes it is up to the Arsenal supremo and board to decide whether they want a quick fix and bring in a manager who would immediately get them back into the Champions League or look for a long term solution for the problems at the club.







Asked what kind of manager would suit Arsenal, the Gunners legend said on Premier League TV: “I can’t really answer that.



“The question has to be to Stan Kroenke – where does he see the club going?





“Does he just look at balance sheets? Is he integral into the fabric of the club about how they play, what they play, what they produce and what the academy is like?



“I don’t know those answers.



“He came out and said this is what we want to do with this football club but we don’t hear from him.”



Dixon continued: “We don’t hear what his strategy long term is.



“If he wants to develop a cash cow and to have something where he can get money out from and have his thing there and then that’s it.



“But if he comes out and says that no, we want a project. We want to bring Patrick Vieira in, we want to go Arsenal-oriented, old school, he knows the club and we want to build the academy and we build this amazing football club then go down that road.



“If he wants a quick-fix then he can go for somebody like an [Massimiliano] Allegri or [Carlo] Ancelotti who can come in and say we have fixed it for now and get into the Champions League.



“It is all down to the owner.”

