Christian Eriksen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Eddie Howe's Bournemouth outfit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon in the Premier League.



Jose Mourinho has led Tottenham to two wins in his two games in charge so far and Spurs start as strong favourites to record another victory today against the Cherries.













Tottenham are without Ben Davies, who has an ankle injury picked up against West Ham United, while Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and Erik Lamela remain out of action.



The Tottenham boss has Paulo Gazzaniga between the sticks, while at full-back he picks Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen.





In central defence Mourinho picks Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld, while in midfield he selects Tanguy Ndombele and Eric Dier. Further up the pitch the Tottenham boss goes with Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son, while Harry Kane is up top.







Mourinho has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Lucas Moura and Christian Eriksen.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bournemouth



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Ndombele, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Whiteman, Rose, Walker-Peters, Winks, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Lucas

