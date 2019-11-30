He’s Not A Crab – Former Leeds United Defender Hails Whites Star’s Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has hailed Mateusz Klich for his performance in the Whites' 4-0 drubbing of Middlesbrough and admits he is an admirer of what the Pole does off the ball as well as on it.



Klich was in superb form for Leeds at Elland Road, producing a top notch performance and helping himself to goals in the 45th and 73rd minutes.













The midfielder has been reborn under Marcelo Bielsa since the Argentine took charge at Leeds and Parker is pleased with the way that Klich plays the game.



He admits Kalvin Phillips does much of the unsung work to allow Klich to flourish, but is happy with the fact that the Pole is always looking to go forward and is not a crab-like midfielder.





"Mateusz Klich, obviously the two goals are going to get a lot of plaudits, but the things he does off the ball as well, how he works down, hunts in packs", Parker said post-match on LUTV.







"He very rarely gives the ball away. He keeps it nice and simple, but then he looks forward as well; that's what I like about a midfield player.



"He gets the ball and he's not sideways like a crab, going backwards, [he] influences the game as a midfielder. He's got Kalvin behind him to do all the ugly side of the game; he's in the team to yes, work hard off the ball, but chip in with assists, chip in with goals.





"He got his two goals today and I thought he was superb."



Leeds, who moved on to 40 points for the season with the defeat of Middlesbrough at Elland Road, will be without Phillips for their next clash, at Huddersfield Town, after the midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season, resulting in an automatic suspension.

