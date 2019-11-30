Inter Could Make January Swoop For Arsenal Linked Dejan Kulusevski

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are preparing to make a move for Arsenal and Manchester United linked teenage midfielder Dejan Kulusevski during the January transfer window.



The 19-year-old midfielder is on loan at Parma from Atalanta this season and has been putting in impressive performances in Serie A.













Atalanta would ideally like to have him back in the squad next season, but his consistency on the pitch has attracted the attention of several clubs in Italy and in Europe.



Roma have reportedly been keen on signing him in January and he has also popped up on the radar of Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United.





Inter are preparing to make a concrete effort to land the midfielder and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they could table a bid in the winter transfer window.







Kulusevski has been identified as a potential target in January and the club are freeing up funds to make a move for him in the coming months.



Atalanta could bite the bullet and sell him if a club make a bid in the region of €40m in January.





But the major obstacle is like to be Parma, who do not want to lose a player of his influence and quality in the middle of the season.

