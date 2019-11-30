It Doesn’t Feel Real – West Ham Star Delights At Helping Hammers Beat Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin has expressed his delight at not letting his team down on his Premier League debut, as the Hammers edged out Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.



The 33-year-old goalkeeper joined the Hammers last summer as a third choice option, but Lukasz Fabianski’s injury and the declining form of Roberto Jiminez meant he started against Chelsea.













It was his first game in the Premier League and the 33-year-old did not disappoint as West Ham scored a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge to record their first victory since September.



The goalkeeper admits that it was a surreal feeling to play his first Premier League game and is happy that he did not let his team-mates down on such momentous occasion.





He is hopeful that he has done enough to make sure that he keeps his place in the team for West Ham’s trip to Wolves on Wednesday night.







Martin was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It still doesn't feel real. I'm just pleased got through it, I didn't let anyone down and actually I enjoyed it in the end.



"My dad didn't say much – I think we were both in tears!





“For my dad to play for the club for 21 years and see it, and for me to make my debut, keep a clean sheet and get a win for the boys, it is so pleasing.



"I hope I've given myself a good chance but have to work hard and keep grounded."



The win is likely to take some of the pressure off West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, who was being touted as the next manager who could be sacked in the Premier League this season.

