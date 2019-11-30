It’s How It Is – Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Liverpool’s 11-Point Lead

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded his side for being willing to put in the hard yards to grind out a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, while playing down the Reds' commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table.



Manchester City's draw at Newcastle United meant Klopp's side knew they would go eleven points clear at the top of the table by beating Brighton.













They made hard work of it though as despite pulling 2-0 ahead in the first half through a Virgil van Dijk brace, then had goalkeeper Alisson sent off for handball and conceded, meaning a nervy last ten minutes at Anfield.



Klopp was thrilled with how hard his men were willing to work for the win and told the BBC's Match of the Day programme: "It was difficult this game because Brighton are a good football side. They put players between the lines. They put so many players there so it's difficult to defend.





"They had a lot of possession and we had to work really hard. I loved that the boys were prepared to do that after a busy week.







"We then had the red card for Alisson. Adrian comes in with cold feet and cold hands but made two really good saves. The boys threw everything on the pitch.



"It's unbelievable how much they want to win. They made it a really special win."





Liverpool are now eleven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but Klopp is keen to play down the advantage and stressed that if Leicester City win on Sunday then the lead will be knocked back down again.



"It's how it is. But if Leicester win tomorrow we are eight points.



"We don't think about these things. It was just to win this game.



"We have one more day between now and the next game so we have to use that and then we try again."



Liverpool are next in action on Wednesday night in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

