It’s Important To Remember This – Marcelo Bielsa As Leeds United Thrash Middlesbrough

Marcelo Bielsa has sought to temper some of the joyous mood around Leeds United’s 4-0 win over Middlesbrough and stressed that Boro were ravaged by injuries coming into this afternoon's Championship game.



Goals from Patrick Bamford, Helder Costa and a brace from Mateusz Klich were enough to record a comprehensive win for Leeds at home over Jonathan Woodgate’s struggling Middlesbrough side.













The three points helped Leeds to climb to the top of the Championship table for the time being and further highlighted their credentials to earn promotion to the Premier League this season.



Despite the comprehensive nature of the win, the Leeds head coach praised his defenders for a solid showing and admits that in the first half Boro did create problems for his side.





Bielsa also pointed out that it could have been a different game had Middlesbrough not missed eight players due to injuries coming into the fixture at Elland Road.







Asked what pleased him the most about the performance, the Argentine said in a press conference: “We defended very well.



“There was a moment in the middle of the first half when Middlesbrough created a lot of chances.





“It’s important, we have to say, they missed eight senior players through injury. They lost an impact.



“The players they missed are proper players and if they had all their players maybe the match would have been more difficult.”



Leeds will next take a trip to Huddersfield Town next weekend, before then hosting Hull City.

