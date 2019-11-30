Match, Match, Match – Jose Mourinho Keen For Focus As Spurs Win Again

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has insisted he is not looking at the league table after his side secured another victory, beating Bournemouth on Saturday, with his focus being match by match.



The Lilywhites managed to make it three wins in three under their new boss as they beat Bournemouth 3-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Dele Alli grabbing a brace and Moussa Sissoko hitting the back of the net.













Eddie Howe's team staged a late comeback to score twice, but could not do enough to deny Mourinho's men another win as Tottenham moved all the way up to fifth place in the Premier League standings.



Spurs are now just six points off the top four as the Mourinho bangwagon rolls on.





The Portuguese though is not studying the table closely and insists his answer about the top four remains the same as when he took the Tottenham job.







“When I arrived we were 12 points behind the Champions League last position. I said I didn’t want to think about it", Mourinho said at a press conference.



"We were eight or nine from a Europa League position. If we think about it you get depressed, not playing European football next season. So don’t think about it.





"Now we are closer and we have match, match, match for the Christmas period.



"We have a lot to improve on and we need to keep working.”



Tottenham have a packed December fixture list with games against Manchester United, Burnley, Bayern Munich, Wolves, Chelsea, Brighton and Norwich City.

