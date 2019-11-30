Might Have Been Tired Against West Ham, Chelsea Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has conceded that his team might have been a bit tired against West Ham United, after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat, but insists that not taking the chances they created was the real problem.



The game at Stamford Bridge stayed goalless in the first half, but West Ham needed just three minutes of the second half to take the lead through Aaron Cresswell.













Third-choice goalkeeper David Martin, who was selected for the match at the expense of Roberto, was in inspired form for the visitors, making a number of good saves to keep Frank Lampard's team at bay and secure a 1-0 win for his under-pressure manager Manuel Pellegrini.



Asked after the match whether he felt that the Pensioners were tired after playing Manchester City and Valencia within the same week, Jorginho said that they might have been, but their loss against West Ham was mainly owing to their inability to convert chances.





"Maybe, but we created some chances but didn't score. That's the problem", Jorginho was quoted as saying by the BBC.







"I think we were not clinical, we need to be more clinical when we create the chances.



"We weren't and then we conceded. Then it is difficult."

