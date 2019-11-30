XRegister
30/11/2019 - 14:05 GMT

Naby Keita On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Brighton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion outfit to Anfield for a Premier League contest this afternoon.  

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Napoli in the Champions League earlier this week and also lost Fabinho to an ankle injury; the Brazilian has started 12 of Liverpool's 13 league games this term. 
 

 



Liverpool still boast a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table and Jurgen Klopp will be keen for another three points to be picked up in what is his side's final game of November.

Klopp has Alisson in goal, while at full-back he opts for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.
 


Virgil van Dijk slots into central defence alongside Dejan Lovren, while midfield sees Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain picked. The Reds' attacking threat is carried by Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.



If Liverpool need to make changes then Klopp has options on the bench, including Joe Gomez and Naby Keita.
 


Liverpool Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi
 