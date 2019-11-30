Olivier Giroud Starts – Chelsea Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's visit of West Ham United to Stamford Bridge.



Frank Lampard has seen his Chelsea side pick up 26 points from their opening 13 Premier League matches and will be keen to see that total pushed up to 29 points this afternoon.













Lampard must make do without leading goalscorer Tammy Abraham, who has a hip injury.



Chelsea have regular shot-stopper Kepa between the sticks, while at right-back and left-back, Lampard selects Reece James and Emerson Palmieri.





Central defence sees Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori pair up, while Jorginho, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic slot into midfield. Pedro and Christian Pulisic support Olivier Giroud up front.







If Lampard needs to shake things up then he has options on his bench, including Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi.







Chelsea Team vs West Ham United



Kepa, James, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson, Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud, Pulisic



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Batshuayi

