Pablo Hernandez Would Never Have Done This At Swansea – Leeds United Legend

Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has admitted to being hugely impressed by the defensive side of Pablo Hernandez's game in the Whites' 4-0 win over Middlesbrough and believes the Spaniard would have never shown such play at former club Swansea City.



Hernandez is often at the heart of Leeds' attacking play as they carve their way through opposing defences, but Dorigo believes his display at Elland Road against Boro was of a different nature.













The former Leeds defender was pleased with how Hernandez brought the defensive side of his game into the open against Middlesbrough, helping to hamper Boro's attacking efforts.



Dorigo said on LUTV during the game: "Hernandez has had one of the strangest games today [because] I have to say with the ball he’s been poor, [but] defensively he's been incredible, he's been all round the place."





He also believes that Hernandez would simply not have produced the same type of display during his time at Swansea.







"The Hernandez of Swansea wouldn't have made 25 per cent of the challenges that he has made now, at his age, he's 34.



"Just amazing. Fantastic.





"We know he's got that quality [in an attacking sense], but we haven't quite seen that on more than the odd occasion, but what a performance he's put in defensively", Dorigo added.



Leeds hit 40 points in the Championship standings after the win and sit top of the table, one point clear of West Brom, though the Baggies can reclaim top spot by beating Preston North End on Monday night.

