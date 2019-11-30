XRegister
26 October 2019

30/11/2019 - 14:04 GMT

Sebastien Haller On Bench – West Ham Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with London rivals Chelsea in a Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Manuel Pellegrini heads into the game under big pressure at West Ham and the Hammers sit just one place above the Premier League relegation zone, having slumped from sitting in the top four at the end of September. 
 

 



The Hammers boss has seen his men lose their last three games in a row and his side start this afternoon's game as underdogs.

Pellegrini will be desperate for West Ham to produce a performance and selects David Martin in goal.
 


In defence, Pellegrini goes with a centre-back pairing between Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna, while Mark Noble and Declan Rice slot into midfield. Further up the pitch West Ham have Robert Snodgrass, Pablo Fornals and Felipe Anderson, while Michail Antonio also plays.



Pellegrini has options to change things from the bench if West Ham are struggling and could call for Sebastien Haller and Pablo Zabaleta.
 


West Ham United Team vs Chelsea

Martin, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Fornals, Anderson, Antonio

Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Masuaku, Sanchez, Yarmolenko, Haller, Ajeti
 