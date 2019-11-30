Took Me To Tottenham, Gave Me Opportunity – Kieran Trippier Hails Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Kieran Trippier has admitted that there is no doubt in his mind that former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has played a massive part in his development and career.



Trippier left Tottenham to move to Spain with Atletico Madrid in the summer and following a bad start to the season, Pochettino lost his job at the club a few months later.













The former Spurs boss signed Trippier from Burnley in 2015 and his performances at the north London club catapulted him into the England squad.



Trippier admits that Pochettino is the man who gave him the platform at Tottenham and provided him with the opportunity to play at the highest level of club football.





He conceded that his former Spurs boss deserves massive credit for the role he played in helping him to develop as a top performer in the Premier League and now in Spain with Atletico Madrid.







“He gave me the opportunity to play at the highest level”, Trippier told The Athletic.



“He took me to Tottenham and I played Europa League, played Champions League, played so many games in the Premier League for them.





“He was a big reason why I got called up to the England squad because he was the one who gave me the opportunity to show I could play at the highest level.



“I’ve got full respect for him and for what he did to help me get to where I am now.”



The Atletico Madrid star revealed that he messaged Pochettino after he was sacked and admits there is no doubt the Argentine has been a massive part of his career.



“Yes, I sent him a message to tell him how much I appreciate everything he has done for me”, he continued.



“I couldn’t not text him. I’m not that type of person. He gave me the opportunity to play at the highest level.



“I’ve come on a long journey in my career and he was a big, big part of that, so I thanked him for everything he has done for me.”

