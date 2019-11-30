Tottenham Hotspur Fans Accept Me As This – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho is confident that the Tottenham Hotspur fans respect him for the top professional he is and feels their love for the club.



Mourinho kept his 100 per cent record as a Tottenham manager intact on Saturday afternoon after another 3-2 win at home over Bournemouth in the Premier League.













The Portuguese has won his two league games and a Champions League encounter since becoming the Tottenham manager earlier this month.



There has been a clear lift in the mood around Tottenham and the Spurs fans have taken to their new manager despite his past relationship with their London rivals Chelsea.





Mourinho insisted that the Spurs supporters respect him for being a top professional, even if all of them are not in love with his appointment.







He believes the fans are seeing the hard work his squad have been putting in to get their season back on track.



“The fans love the club”, Mourinho was quoted as saying by the BBC.





“I’m not saying they love me but they accept me as a top professional who wants to give everything for the club.



“People have more reasons to love me if they like my work, but the fans are behind the team and the see us working hard to get to a position in the table that is more suitable to the talent of this squad.”



The Tottenham boss also stressed the importance of Dele Alli getting more freedom to express himself and has been happy with what the England international has done since his arrival; Alli scored twice in the 3-2 win over Bournemouth.



"He plays in a position where he feels happy and comfortable, we also give him space for his creativity which he always has.



“I think he played three phenomenal matches since I arrived.”

