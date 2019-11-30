We Won – Liverpool Star Stresses Most Important Thing As Reds Go 11 Clear

Follow @insidefutbol





Virgil van Dijk has stressed that all three points was the most important thing for Liverpool today after the Reds edged out Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Anfield.



Liverpool knew that they could move eleven points clear of Manchester City with victory after the Citizens were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle United.













It took just 18 minutes for Liverpool to pull ahead against the Seagulls when Van Dijk powered a header into the back of the net, while the Dutchman then repeated the trick just six minutes later to leave the visitors reeling.



Liverpool were easing to all three points, but suffered a big blow when goalkeeper Alisson was sent off for handball in the 76th minute.





And when Brighton scored three minutes later through Lewis Dunk, the nerves kicked in at Anfield.







But Liverpool held on to take all three points and Van Dijk stresses that was the most important thing for the Reds.



"We played a few days ago so energy is always a little bit less than usual if you have a full week to prepare, but we have to deal with it and manage the game a little bit better", he told Premier League Productions.





"We could have done that better today but we won and that's the most important thing."



And Van Dijk is delighted to have got on the scoresheet twice, especially as opposing defences always pay close attention to him.



"Obviously I am one of the main targets for attacking set-pieces.



"It is not easy because I get marked normally by the best defensive header of the ball."



Liverpool have now picked up a whopping 40 points from their 14 Premier League games so far this season.

