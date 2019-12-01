XRegister
26 October 2019

01/12/2019 - 15:32 GMT

Alex Iwobi Starts – Everton Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leicester City vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City outfit at the King Power Stadium this afternoon. 

Toffees boss Marco Silva has held on to his job for the visit to Leicester and will be looking for his men to ease some of the pressure on his shoulders by recording a positive result.
 

 



Silva's side are only one place above the relegation zone and the Portuguese will be without Seamus Coleman, who is injured.


The Everton boss has Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he selects Djibril Sidibe, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne. Michael Keane is also handed a start.
 


Further up the pitch Silva chooses Gylfi Sigurdsson, while Tom Davies also plays. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Alex Iwobi will carry the attacking threat.



The Everton manager has options to make changes if needed, including Moise Kean and Bernard.
 


Everton Team vs Leicester City

Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Keane, Sigurdsson, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Ricarlison, Iwobi

Substitutes: Lossl, Baines, Tosun, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Kean, Gordon
 