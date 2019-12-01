Everton Will Go Long Ball Against Us, Liverpool Legend Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has warned the Reds to expect a long-ball bombardment when they host Everton on Wednesday night at Anfield.



Everton lost 2-1 at Leicester City on Sunday and Marco Silva will lead his side in the Merseyside derby under big, big pressure to avoid another defeat.













Jurgen Klopp's side boast an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings, while Everton are just a place and a point above the bottom three.



Lawrenson though cautioned that where each side are in the table will not affect the familiar patten of a Merseyside derby.





The former Red expects Everton to send an array of long balls towards the Liverpool penalty area.







"We know what those games are like and it doesn't matter who's at the top and who's at the bottom", Lawrenson said on LFC TV after Liverpool's win over Brighton.



"I think they will go long against us.





"They will chunk balls into our penalty area on a regular basis."



Everton have struggled to score goals under Silva this season, managing an average of just one goal a game in the league, while Liverpool are averaging 2.2 goals a game.



The Reds also have a perfect league record at Anfield with seven wins in seven games.

