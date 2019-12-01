He’d Walk Into Any Other Team In League – Former Leeds Star On Whites 20-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker is of the view that Jamie Shackleton would walk into any side in the Championship, despite not being a regular at Elland Road.



Shackleton has taken big strides forward in his game under Marcelo Bielsa over the last 18 months and a number of Leeds fans are hugely excited about the 20-year-old.













Leeds eased to a 4-0 win at Elland Road over Middlesbrough on Saturday to go top of the Championship table and Parker thinks the squad the Whites have is strong.



The former defender noted that a number of players are currently out injured for Leeds, while stressing his view that Shackleton, who was not involved in the matchday squad, would walk into any other side in the league.





"Look at the squad. It's so strong. The bench is so strong", Parker said after the match on LUTV.







"[We’ve got] players coming back from injury as well, Tyler Roberts missed out with a hamstring, we've got Adam Forshaw to come back as well.



"Jamie Shackleton didn't even make the 18 – he could walk into any team in this division.





"So it just shows in what a good place we are", he added.



Shackleton has made seven appearances in the Championship for Leeds this season and has now clocked up 33 senior appearances in total for the Yorkshire giants.



The midfielder has though yet to open his goalscoring account for the Whites.

