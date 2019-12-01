Hope Everton Don’t Sack Marco Silva Before Derby, Liverpool Legend Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has admitted he is hoping Everton do not sack Marco Silva before the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.



Jurgen Klopp's side went eleven points clear at the top of the Premier League standings after beating Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday and are now preparing to host Everton.













Silva is under big pressure at Everton and it has been speculated that he could be shown the door at Goodison Park at any moment.



Lawrenson knows that Silva could potentially be sacked before the Merseyside derby, but does not want that to happen as he feels a new manager could raise Everton's level against Liverpool.





"I would rather it was Marco Silva [in charge for the derby] because you don't want a new fella in and all of a sudden they get an extra ten, fifteen per cent; they will already been at 100 per cent when they come here in terms of energy", Lawrenson said on LFC TV after the Brighton game.







"So I am hoping Marco Silva's still there."



Liverpool have won four of the last five meetings between the two sides at Anfield and will start as favourites to pick up another three points on Wednesday night.





Everton are in action at Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City this afternoon and Silva will be bidding to take some of the pressure off his shoulders.

