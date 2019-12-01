XRegister
26 October 2019

01/12/2019 - 17:18 GMT

I Don’t Want Rafael Benitez – Everton Legend

 




Everton legend Andy Gray has admitted he would be opposed to former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez taking over at Goodison Park.

Toffees boss Marco Silva is under big pressure and thoughts amongst some fans are already turning to who should succeed the Portuguese tactician when the axe finally does fall. 


 



Benitez, who led Liverpool to the Champions League in 2005, has regularly been mooted as an option, but Gray thinks he would be the wrong fit for what Everton need at present.

The former Toffee is of the view that the club would need lifting after Silva's exit and Benitez would focus more on pragmatism, rather than inspiring optimism and bringing a feel-good factor to Goodison Park.
 


"No, I don't want him", Gray said on beIN SPORTS when discussing Benitez.



"I think he's a pragmatist [and] I think Everton need someone who's going to inspire them and give them a lift.

"Someone needs to come in and lift the place. I don't think Rafa would lift the place", the former Toffee added.
 


Benitez is currently in charge of Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, who finished ninth this year.

Dalian Yifang played their final Chinese Super League game of the season at home against Beijing Renhe on Sunday, recording a 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Salomon Rondon and Yannick Carrasco.
 