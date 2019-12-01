I Know Aberdeen Game Will Be Battle – Rangers Star Steeled For Pittodrie First Taste

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are ready for a battle on Wednesday night at Aberdeen, Joe Aribo insists, with the midfielder preparing for his first taste of Pittodrie.



Steven Gerrard's side crushed Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox on Sunday to stay level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings.













Attention is increasingly shifting to next weekend when Rangers will lock horns with fierce rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup.



However, before then Rangers have more league action to get stuck into, with a trip to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen on the agenda for Wednesday night.





Aribo, who joined Rangers in the summer, is expecting a battle on Wednesday night and believes the Gers must earn the right to play at Aberdeen.







"I know it is going to be a fast game and it is going to be a battle", the midfielder told Rangers TV.



"So we just have to go there, earn the right to play and then that is where our quality has to come through."





The Gers star knows that the games are coming thick and fast and has urged his side to focus on consistency over a packed fixture list period.



"There are a lot of games coming thick and fast, so we just have to keep maintaining and building from our performances", he added.



Rangers have won just once on their last five visits to Pittodrie and face an Aberdeen side that edged out St Mirren 2-1 on Saturday.

