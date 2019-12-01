If This Happens Marco Silva’s Position Is Untenable – Everton Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton legend Andy Gray insists that Marco Silva's position as manager at Goodison Park will be untenable if the Toffees drop into the relegation zone in midweek.



Silva further entered choppy waters on Sunday as his Everton side lost 2-1 against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City outfit at the King Power Stadium.













A section of Everton fans have already concluded that Silva is not the man to lead the club forward and there have been calls for the Portuguese to be sacked.



Everton currently sit one place and two points above the Premier League relegation zone and visit rivals Liverpool on Wednesday night.





And former Everton star Gray is in no doubt that if Everton end Wednesday inside the relegation zone then Silva simply must go.







However, the former striker identified the reason which may be giving the Everton board pause for thought when it comes to sacking Silva.



"He might lose his job tomorrow, I don't know. It's a decision that they are going to have to make", Gray said on beIN SPORTS.





"But they've got the derby on Wednesday going to Anfield. I think if Everton do drop in[to the bottom three] then I think his position is untenable. I really do. I don't think an Everton manager can be there.



"I think their biggest problem is who [do they] get in?



"That might be part of the problem for Everton is that they are not sure who to go and try get."



Everton's form under Silva did pick up with wins over Watford and Southampton, and a draw with Tottenham Hotspur, but they have now lost back to back games and have meetings with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the league to come.

