It’s Difficult – Former Leeds United Star Sympathises With Jonathan Woodgate After Elland Road Loss

Ben Parker admits it was a difficult afternoon for Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate at Elland Road on Saturday, but insists any side would find it tough against Leeds United at the moment.



Boro arrived at Elland Road struggling for form and left on the end of a 4-0 drubbing as the relegation worries mounted for Woodgate.













The former Leeds defender received some banter from the Elland Road crowd as a miserable afternoon for Boro unfolded and it left him insisting that signings must be made in the January transfer window.



Ex-Leeds star Parker feels that while it was tough for Woodgate to take, any team arriving to face a Whites side in such form would have struggled.





"The crowd were having a bit of banter with Jonathan Woodgate, telling him to give them a wave. Unfortunately it's just where the two teams are at the moment, we're far superior to Middlesbrough", Parker said post match on LUTV.







"It's difficult for a manager coming to Elland Road with the rhythm we're getting in, five wins on the bounce, teams must dread playing us.



"Huddersfield next, a Yorkshire derby, and they must not fancy playing against this lot – I certainly wouldn't, because they never give you a minute's rest and then they've got the quality to break you down."





Middlesbrough have picked up only 17 points from 19 Championship games this season and are only out of the relegation zone by a single point.



Leeds meanwhile have collected 40 points to sit top of the table and are strong contenders to secure automatic promotion this season.

