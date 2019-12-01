Jack Grealish Far Better Than Aston Villa – Former Wales Star Indicates Midfielder Should Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Wales international Robbie Savage has indicated that Jack Grealish should leave Aston Villa after he turned in an eye-catching display in his side's 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.



Grealish scored the opening goal at Old Trafford with eleven minutes on the clock as he hit a superb curling shot which gave Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea no chance.













He terrorised Manchester United with his forward runs, with the Red Devils guilty of fouling him on a number of occasions.



The Aston Villa captain won the man of the match award for his display at Old Trafford and former Wales star Savage was left seriously impressed.





He believes that Grealish deserves to play for a better side with a realistic prospect of winning trophies, rather than simply scrapping for survival at Aston Villa.







Savage said on BBC Radio 5 live: "Aston Villa what are they going to achieve? Staying in the Premier League.



"If they achieve that it is going to be a great season for them, they are not winning a cup.





"If Manchester City, Spurs or Chelsea come with a massive offer for Jack Grealish, let’s say £80m, I think he’ll go.



"He’s far better than Aston Villa."



Grealish has been directly involved in seven goals in the Premier League for Aston Villa so far this season, statistics than no English midfielder beats him for.

