XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



01/12/2019 - 10:47 GMT

Jeremie Frimpong Starts – Celtic Team vs Ross County Confirmed

 




Fixture: Ross County vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Ross County in a Scottish Premiership clash at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall this afternoon. 

Neil Lennon's men continued their impressive form on Thursday night when seeing off French outfit Rennes with a 3-1 win in the Europa League. 
 

 



The Bhoys will now be looking to record a comfortable victory at Ross County as they bid to move three points clear of rivals Rangers, who play later today, in the Scottish Premiership standings.


The Celtic manager has Fraser Forster lining up between the sticks today, while as his full-backs he selects Jeremie Frimpong and Greg Taylor.
 


In central defence Lennon selects Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer, while Scott Brown will look to dominate midfield. Also picked by Lennon to start in Dingwall is Tom Rogic, while Callum McGregor, Lewis Morgan and James Forrest will support Ryan Christie.



If Lennon needs to influence the game from the bench then he has a number of options to turn to, including Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair. Odsonne Edouard is not in the matchday squad.
 


Celtic Team vs Ross County

Forster, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Rogic, Morgan, Forrest

Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Griffiths, Sinclair, Bauer, Johnston, Robertson
 