Jeremie Frimpong Starts – Celtic Team vs Ross County Confirmed

Fixture: Ross County vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Ross County in a Scottish Premiership clash at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall this afternoon.



Neil Lennon's men continued their impressive form on Thursday night when seeing off French outfit Rennes with a 3-1 win in the Europa League.













The Bhoys will now be looking to record a comfortable victory at Ross County as they bid to move three points clear of rivals Rangers, who play later today, in the Scottish Premiership standings.





The Celtic manager has Fraser Forster lining up between the sticks today, while as his full-backs he selects Jeremie Frimpong and Greg Taylor.





In central defence Lennon selects Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer, while Scott Brown will look to dominate midfield. Also picked by Lennon to start in Dingwall is Tom Rogic, while Callum McGregor, Lewis Morgan and James Forrest will support Ryan Christie.







If Lennon needs to influence the game from the bench then he has a number of options to turn to, including Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair. Odsonne Edouard is not in the matchday squad.





Celtic Team vs Ross County



Forster, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Rogic, Morgan, Forrest



Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Griffiths, Sinclair, Bauer, Johnston, Robertson

