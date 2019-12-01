Juan Mata Starts – Manchester United Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Manchester United have confirmed their team and substitutes to take on Aston Villa in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford this afternoon.



The Red Devils sit in eleventh place in the Premier League standings and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want all three points picking up to move his men closer to the top four spots.













Solskjaer named a team full of youngsters in the Europa League on Thursday night at Astana and will have fresh legs to call upon this afternoon.



The Norwegian has David de Gea in goal, while at the back he selects Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Brandon Williams.





Further up the pitch the Manchester United manager selects Andreas Pereira and Fred, while Daniel James and Juan Mata also play. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial carry the attacking threat.







Solskjaer has options on the bench if needed, including Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood.





Manchester United Team vs Aston Villa



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Pereira, Fred, James, Mata, Rashford, Martial



Substitutes: Grant, Shaw, Tuanzebe, Young, Garner, Lingard, Greenwood

