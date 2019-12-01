XRegister
26 October 2019

01/12/2019 - 15:51 GMT

Only We Can Lose Title Now – Former Liverpool Star

 




Jason McAteer believes that only Liverpool can lose the Premier League title now, with other teams too far behind to be able to actively snatch the crown off the Reds.

Liverpool's win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday moved them a whopping eleven points clear at the top of the Premier League standings. 


 



The Reds still have big tests to come and have another 24 Premier League matches to get through, while teams have in the past seen commanding leads gradually whittled down.

Former Liverpool midfielder McAteer though thinks the title is now the Reds' to lose, with complacency their main enemy.
 


"I don't think it's a team [that] beats us. I think we beat ourselves now", McAteer said after the Brighton win on LFC TV.



"We've put ourselves in this position and it's only us that can lose it now.

"That is sometimes things that can't be helped such as injuries, like Virgil [van Dijk] maybe getting injured, but those kinds of things.
 


"I just think now that the manager really needs to iron out that complacency that has crept in sometimes.

"I think he will and he will stop that, and apart from that it's only us that can lose the title now", the former Republic of Ireland international added.

Liverpool are next in action on Wednesday night when they take on Everton in the Merseyside derby, in what is the first game of a packed December fixture list for the club.
 