Ryan Jack On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hearts Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Hearts to Ibrox for a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



The Gers played out a creditable 2-2 draw at Feyenoord on Thursday night in the Europa League, while they have the Scottish League Cup final looming on the horizon for next weekend.













Boss Steven Gerrard though will not want any slip-ups in the league as his side look to keep pace with rivals Celtic at the top of the standings.



Gerrard has the experienced shot-stopper Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he trusts in full-backs of James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.





Connor Goldson and Filip Helander link up in central defence, while in midfield Gerrard looks to Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo. Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.







The Rangers manager has options on the bench to turn to throughout the 90 minutes, including Nikola Katic and Ryan Jack.





Rangers Team vs Hearts



McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Barisic, Davis, Aribo, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Jack, Defoe, Ojo, Flanagan, Katic, Stewart

